Officers in a marked patrol car attempted to stop a suspected stolen car in the West Wickham area at 9.17pm on Thursday, 19 January. When the car failed to stop, the police helicopter was called in to assist in the pursuit.

The car came to a stop on Lower Addiscombe Road in Croydon at 9.23pm The occupants fled and were pursued on foot by officers. Three suspects were apprehended nearby and taken into custody, where they are still being held. Enquiries are still being conducted.