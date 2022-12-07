Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Three Arrested By Armed Police In Crawley
by @uknip247

Three people are in custody following the armed swoop in Crawley West Sussex this evening.

One shocked bystander said at first they thought it was just a few drunks out shouting after having a few drinks then after a double take looked out the window I saw three men being ordered to lay on the floor by  Warhammer armed Police officers.

The road was closed off as officers moved in to make the arrested that happened very very swiftly just after 8pm on Wednesday, December 7th.

 

Sussex Police have been approached for comment on the incident

 

More to follow

