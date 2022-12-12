Monday, December 12, 2022
Three Boys Aged 11, 10 And 8 Confirmed Dead After Falling Through Ice In Solihull With Six-year-old In Critical Condition In Hospital
by @uknip247

Very sad news to report, Our thoughts go out to the families and the emergency services who attended this tragic incident.

Please take extra care when near icy / Frozen waters and in an emergency call 999

Three boys have tragically died after falling into a frozen lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon (11 December).

The boys, aged 11, 10 and 8, were rushed to the hospital after being pulled from the water by the emergency services.
However, at 12:01 hours today, 12th December, a spokesperson for West Midlands Police confirmed that, sadly, the boys could not be revived. 
A fourth boy, aged 6, remains in critical condition in the hospital.
The families of the three boys are being supported by specialist family liaison officers from West Midlands Police (WMP).
Searches of the lake are continuing as the emergency services seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water.
The WMP spokesperson added:
‘We’ve been working alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services as we do all we can to support those involved.
‘We understand how distressing this is for the families and the wider community.
‘We would ask people to not speculate or share any video footage at this stage.
‘You can contact us with information, video or images via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ19Z98-PO1.’
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said:
‘We offer our sincerest condolences to the family & friends of the three boys who have sadly died following the incident in Babbs Mill Park last night. Our thoughts also remain with the family of the fourth boy, who remains in critical condition in hospital.’
A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire & Rescue Service added:
‘We are extremely saddened to learn from our colleagues at West Midlands Police that, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, three children have died at the scene of Babbs Mill Lake’

