Three boys have been arrested by police investigating a robbery at a shop

Hundreds of pounds worth of vaping products were stolen and the victim was assaulted during the incident in Nottingham Road, Mansfield, shortly before 8pm on Friday 21 April.

Multiple suspects then fled the store, taking other items from the shelves as they went.

Three 15-year-old boys were arrested yesterday (Wednesday) evening on suspicion of robbery and later released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident left the victim badly shaken but thankfully uninjured.

“Offences of this nature are taken extremely seriously and we will do whatever it takes to hold perpetrators to account.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 709 of 21 April 2023.