Three Bradford Men Who Inflicted Life Changing Injuries On A Victim In Huddersfield Have Been Jailed For A Combined 90 Years

Max Lambert (34) Liam Whitaker (39) and Liam Hanbury (41) were all sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today ( Wednesday May 3) after being found guilty of the attempted murder of a man on Spinners Close in Huddersfield in January 2022.

Lambert of Romanby Shaw, Bradford, was jailed for 30 years with an additional five years on extended licence after being found guilty of attempted murder in a trial which concluded in September 2022.

Whitaker, of Poplarwood Gardens, Bradford and Hanbury of St Paul’s Road, Shipley, were both also sentenced to 30 years each, also with an additional five years on extended licence on their sentences.

Both men had been found guilty of attempted murder in a second trial at Leeds Crown Court which concluded in December last year.

The trio targeted and attacked their victim with bladed weapons in an incident on Spinners Close during the evening of January 18, 2022.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was left with life changing leg injuries as a result of the attack.

A major police investigation was launched following the incident which saw specialist officers execute a number of warrants in operations in Bradford.

They resulted in the arrest and charging of the three men within a few days of the attack.

Detective Inspector Rob Stevens of West Yorkshire Police, said: “These three men inflicted dreadful injuries on their victim in what was a brutal assault which we and two jury’s believed was a clear attempt to commit murder.
“Their attack on the victim resulted in him suffering life changing injuries and the savagery of their attack has been reflected in the very substantial sentences handed down by the courts.
“These men were swiftly tracked down and arrested in a comprehensive police investigation following the attack and I hope the victim can take some comfort from seeing these men jailed for such lengthy periods.”

Chief Superintendent Jim Griffiths, District Commander of Kirklees Police, said: “The very significant sentences given to these men make plain that those who think it is acceptable to carry weapons and also use them, can expect to spend many years behind bars.
“I can also promise criminals that, as this case demonstrates, West Yorkshire Police will use every resource it has to hunt down and bring to justice those involved in serious violent offending.
“We continue to appeal to residents across Kirklees to contact authorities if they have any information about knife crime or serious organised crime.

