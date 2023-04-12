Shamen Williams, Tyler Williams and Brandon Williams were all involved in random and unprovoked assaults during the evening of 4 March 2021, which left several victims requiring hospital treatment.

The first incident took place after a woman had parked her car in Richmond Road, Gillingham. She was verbally abused by Shamen and Tyler, punched and kicked to the floor and had her windscreen smashed. The victim was left suffering facial and head injuries.

Three Brothers Have Been Sentenced To A Total Of Almost 30 Years In Prison Following A String Of Violent Assaults Which Included A Machete Attack In Medway

Shortly after, three men were then attacked in Institute Road, Chatham, where Shamen was armed with a machete. The victims were set upon with one suffering serious stab and slash wounds to his face, shoulder and back.

All three offenders were arrested on 11 March, when officers also seized two machetes. At Maidstone Crown Court, Shamen, 30, of Tupman Close, Rochester pleaded guilty to affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage. Tyler, 33, of St Albans Close, Gillingham admitted affray and criminal damage.

A trial took place after the pair denied further offences. This resulted in Shamen being found guilty of two counts of possessing a bladed article in a public place, wounding with intent, attempted wounding with intent and a further affray. Tyler was found guilty of possessing a bladed article in a public place, wounding with intent, affray and with possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Shamen was classed by the judge as ‘dangerous’ and sentenced last month to 13 years’ imprisonment, with an additional licence period of four years. On Tuesday 11 April 2023, Tyler was then also jailed for 13 years. Both men will be required to serve at least two thirds of their custodial sentences before they can be considered for parole. Brandon Williams, 24, of Denmark Street, Folkestone previously pleaded guilty to two counts of affray and was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment in December last year.

Detective Constable Nicola Emery, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: ‘These dangerous criminals targeted victims at random using weapons to inflict serious injuries. Their actions were appalling and have had a lasting impact on those who were assaulted. I would like to commend the victims and witnesses who have assisted us throughout this investigation, ensuring that two violent offenders will now serve lengthy prison sentences.’