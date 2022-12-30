Three callouts for Eastbourne Lifeboat over the festive period in challenging sea conditions

The volunteers of Eastbourne RNLI were paged three times over the Christmas period to assist Local Coastguards, Coastguard Rescue helicopter, and Police with incidents East of Belle Tout Lighthouse.

Friday, December 23rd at 2pm. They were requested to launch the All Weather Lifeboat.

Wednesday 28th December at 5.10pm They were requested to launch the All Weather Lifeboat.

Thursday 29th December at 10.10am. They were requested to launch the Inshore Lifeboat.

All call-outs were in challenging sea conditions.

No further details will be released due to the sensitive nature of the calls.