Three Cambridge drug dealers have been jailed

Police raided a property in Nuns Way on 14 February after receiving information from the public about suspected drug dealing.

Inside they found large amounts of cocaine and cannabis worth more than £25,000 as well as more than £4,600 in cash and multiple mobile phones.

Officers arrested three men living at the property and at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (5 May) Kristi Kacani, 22, and Adrian Kacani, 26, were sentenced to two and a half years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Rigers Tela, 20, was sentenced to two years and 19 weeks after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine.

PC Rachel Burnett, who investigated, said: “Drugs continue to bring misery and violence to our communities. We urge members of the public to continue reporting drug dealing or suspicious activity to us so we can act on it.”