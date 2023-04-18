Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Three county lines drug dealers in Bournemouth have been jailed after a series of warrants

Marcus Bowles-Dove, 35 and of London, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Tory Marcus James, 26 and of London, was jailed for three years and four months and 34-year-old Beata Par, of Bournemouth, received a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

They were all sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday 13 April 2023.

Following an investigation, it was found that the three defendants were involved in the supply of class A drugs between London and Bournemouth between Sunday 24 April 2022 and Tuesday 6 September 2022.

Officers from Dorset Police’s Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Neighbourhood Enforcement Team (NET) worked with the Metropolitan Police to execute a number of warrants in London and Bournemouth on Tuesday 6 September 2022.

The activity was part of Op Viper, which sees officers carrying out proactive efforts to disrupt the work of suspected drugs gangs operating in Dorset.

A number of mobile phones were seized at the warrants, as well as quantities of cocaine and heroin.

The three defendants were arrested and subsequently charged.

Police Constable Kirsty Foster, of the BCP NET, said: “We will relentlessly pursue anyone who is supplying drugs in our county and is involved in county lines activity.

“Through joint working with the Metropolitan Police, we were able to take drugs off the streets and help to support vulnerable people at risk of being exploited.

“I hope this case sends a message that we will proactively target anyone who is selling drugs in our county and we will push forward our drive to make Dorset a safe county for everyone.”

