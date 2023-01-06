Three dogs and two cats dead in Woddingdean House blaze

Friday, January 6, 2023
Pets Die In Woddingdean House Blaze
by @uknip247

 

This afternoon Thursday 5th of January 2022 at just after 3pm Firefighters from Preston Circus, Roedean, Hove, and Newhaven were mobilised to reports of a house on fire at Netherfield Green, Woodingdean.

No reports of any injuries but sadly two cats 3 dogs died

A local resident said “My son ran to the blazing property  with another lad and kicked the door open but the fire was too bad and we had to retreat”

A spokesperson for ESFRS said “Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and a jet to extinguish the fire.

Everyone who lived at the house was accounted for and there are no reports of people being injured.

UK Power Networks have been requested to attend.

The fire is now believed to be out and crews are damping down the scene.

The exact cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this stage but it is being treated as accidental.”

