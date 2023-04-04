Three drug dealers have been sentenced after police found a caravan being used to sell crack cocaine and heroin across Cambridgeshire

Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Couple Thomas Wiltshire, 24, and Georgia Nunley-Clark, 24, were using six different phone lines to deal drugs from their caravan in New Road, Ramsey, between November 2021 and September last year.

But when officers searched it on 23 September last year the game was up.

Pictured: Thomas Wiltshire. 

They also found a bank card belonging to Owen Kilby, 20.

When officers visited Kilby at his flat in Arbury, Cambridge, they found him standing by a flushing toilet. Three bundles of suspected Class A drugs were found floating in the toilet along with cannabis and a large amount of money in a shoulder bag. 

The trio were sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (29 March):

  • Wiltshire was jailed for four years and three months, having pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of heroin, two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and one count of possession of criminal property. 
  • Nunley-Clark received a two-year suspended sentence, having pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and one count of possession of criminal property.
  • Kilby, of Hillgate, Gedney Hill, Spalding, Lincolnshire, was jailed for four years and six months, having pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possession of criminal property.

DC Luke Pedlar said: “Drugs are a scourge on society and cause a copious amount of harm to everyone who comes into contact with them.

“Wiltshire and Kilby were dealing harmful drugs all over Cambridgeshire so I am very pleased they are now behind bars.”

