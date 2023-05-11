Saturday, May 13, 2023
Three Fatalities in Tragic Collision on A456 near Bewdley sadly includes a four-year-old little boy

by uknip247

A devastating collision on the A456 near Bewdley has claimed the lives of a four-year-old boy and two women, aged 32 and 28, after their Ford Focus collided with an Audi A7. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

Inspector Stephanie Arrowsmith, representing West Mercia’s Operations Policing unit, expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. She emphasized that the primary focus is on supporting those affected by the tragic loss. Inspector Arrowsmith appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or possesses information or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation to come forward and contact the investigating officers.

As authorities continue to investigate the fatal crash, the road remains closed. The closure is expected to persist throughout Thursday as the police meticulously probe the circumstances surrounding the collision.

In a statement released by the police, it was confirmed that the collision occurred near the Duke William Pub in Callow Hill on the A456. Tragically, all three occupants of the Ford Focus—a 32-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman, and a 4-year-old boy—were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The closure of the road has inconvenienced motorists, but it is a necessary measure to allow officers to conduct a thorough investigation into the collision. Authorities anticipate reopening the road later in the afternoon, once their inquiries are concluded.

The community affected by this heartbreaking incident is grappling with the loss of three lives, including that of a young child. The local authorities are extending their support to the grieving families and are committed to determining the circumstances that led to the collision.

Anyone with relevant information regarding the incident is urged to reach out to the investigating officers. The police are counting on the cooperation of eyewitnesses and individuals possessing dash-cam footage to aid in their investigation and shed light on the tragic collision.

As the investigation continues, the community stands united in their grief, offering support and solace to those who have lost their loved ones in this devastating accident.

