Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Three fire engines have been sent to tackle a blaze in a barn near Maidstone

Three fire engines have been sent to tackle a blaze in a barn near Maidstone

by uknip247

People living near to Tonbridge Road, in Wateringbury, Maidstone, are advised to close windows and doors due to smoke coming from a barn fire

Three fire engines have been sent to the scene, where crews wearing breathing apparatus are using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. 

Please share this information with anyone in the affected area who might not have access to social media, or the internet.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Commemorations to leave a lasting Coronation legacy for people and nature

Detectives are investigating an assault in Southend which they’re treating as an attempted rape

Detectives have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was seriously assaulted in south-west London

A 999 call handler enjoyed a “wonderful” surprise ahead of her 70th birthday – as police colleagues adorned her workstation with balloons, flowers and gifts

Police officers and staff are now receiving specialist training to help them identify and respond to cases of stalking

The victim of a fatal stabbing has today been named as 22-year-old Davices Anderson

An ‘explosion’ rocked West London this afternoon (Sunday, April 30), leaving three people in hospital

The conflict between humans and wildlife is a persistent issue in several parts of India, with the encroachment of natural habitats and poaching being...

Officers investigating a sexual assault at London Bridge railway station have released this CCTV image of a suspect

Eight stabbed one dead after Bodmin nightclub attack

Limehouse Brawl: Police were called to a street brawl involving weapons in East London

Police are investigating after shots were fired in Birmingham’s Hockley Close soon before 4 p.m. yesterday (April 29)

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.