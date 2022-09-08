Kent Police is investigating claims that on the evening of Sunday, August 28, 2022, a group of men armed with knives broke into a house near Bradbourne Vale Road in Sevenoaks. They are said to have stolen money as well as several mobile phones. One of the people inside the house was assaulted, and he suffered injuries including cuts to his hands and face.

Kailum Dennis, of Lyham Road, Brixton, was arrested as part of an investigation by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad on Wednesday, August 31. The 24-year-old was charged with aggravated burglary, intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of an imitation firearm with the intent to cause unlawful violence, and possession of an offensive weapon. On Friday, September 2, he appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.

A search warrant was then executed at a Lewisham address on Monday, September 5th. Two suspected firearms were discovered on the property, as well as nearly 300 wraps containing crack cocaine. Benjamin Rodriges, 19, of Stratford’s Gurney Road, and Ismail Cassoma, 21, of Lewisham’s Blessington Road, were both arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs are all charges.

Delcio Paulo, 19, of Lewisham’s Blessington Road, was also arrested and charged. He is accused of possessing an imitation firearm with the intent to instil fear of violence, possessing with the intent to supply Class A drugs, and possessing a firearm.

All three were remanded in custody to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 7.