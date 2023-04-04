Three men have been jailed following a proactive drug operation in Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Islington.

They have been jailed for a total of almost 20 years for running the ‘Ice’ drugs line between December 2021 and June 2022.

Three Jailed Following Hackney, Islington And Tower Hamlets Drugs Partnership Operation

On Thursday, 30 March at Snaresbrook Crown Court:

Shumon Miah, 25 of Arrow Road, Tower Hamlets, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for conspiracy to supply crack-cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and possession of criminal property.

Nasir Ahmed, 24, of Killick Way, Tower Hamlets, was sentenced to seven and a half years for conspiracy to supply crack-cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin and possession of criminal property.

Shuhan Ahmed, 24, of Stepney Way, Tower Hamlets, was sentenced to five years and three months for conspiracy to supply crack-cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.

Following a five week trial at the same court in January and February, all three were found guilty as a result of the investigation.

The convictions were part of ‘Operation Continuum’ which is a partnership operation between police and Tower Hamlets Council to tackle drug crime in the borough.

Detective Chief Inspector Sean Lyons, from the Central East BCU, said: “Central East Police are committed to helping all people affected by violence and, by association, the use and supply of drugs, that is linked to violent crime.

“We will continue work with communities and partners from the borough, along with those from across London, balancing the need for diversion, treatment and support, with enforcement.

“The link between the supply of drugs and violence that blights communities is very clear and the more we can do to disrupt these operations and put those responsible before the courts, then the better for the communities of London.”