Three Killed in Horrific Crash as Four Arrested for Suspected Dangerous Driving

In a tragic incident near the rural town of Bewdley in Worcestershire, a four-year-old boy, his mother, and her friend lost their lives in a devastating crash. The victims have been identified as Gemma Hobbins, 32, her son Keegan, and her friend Cody Smith, 28.

The fatal collision occurred on Wednesday at around 10:15 p.m. on the A456 when a blue Ford Focus, carrying the victims, collided with a black Audi A7. Despite emergency services rushing to the scene, all three individuals were pronounced dead.

Three occupants of the Audi sustained minor injuries and were taken to Worcester Royal Hospital for treatment, according to West Mercia Police.

Police have arrested three men aged 31, 25, 18, and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the tragic incident. They are currently being questioned by the police.

Gemma Hobbins, a mother of one, and her young son Keegan were among the victims of the crash, along with their close friend Cody Smith.

The collision took place near the Duke William pub, with the Ford Focus travelling towards Kidderminster and the Audi heading towards Rock.

Friends and neighbours of Paula Bayliss, Gemma Hobbins’ mother in Cookley, near Kidderminster, confirmed the identities of the three victims. They expressed deep sorrow and described the incident as a “terrible waste of three young lives.”

Tributes have poured in on social media for the victims, with friends and relatives sharing their grief and memories. Many described the victims as kind-hearted individuals who brought joy to those around them.

Inspector Stephanie Arrowsmith of West Mercia’s Operations Policing unit urged anyone who witnessed the collision or has information or dash-cam footage related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The local community has been left devastated by this tragic loss of life, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of Gemma Hobbins, Keegan, and Cody Smith during this difficult time.