Three man have been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident on Homerton Road in Middlesbrough

Three men (37, 45, and 52) have been arrested on suspicion of murder. All remain in police custody being questioned.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He too remains in custody, facing questioning.

The 36-year-old man who sustained serious injuries remains in hospital.

The man who was sadly found deceased inside an address on Homerton Road has yet to be formally identified however specialist Family Liaison Officers are supporting his family at this difficult time. Our thoughts remain with them.

Enquiries are on-going by Cleveland Police HMET (Homicide and Major Enquiry Team), and we are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity from the early hours of Friday morning and the rest of that day on Homerton Road or in the surrounding areas.

If you can assist, please contact us on the 101 number quoting ref 204293.