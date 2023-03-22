Three men and a teenage girl have been convicted after a ‘kind, new dad’ was fatally stabbed in Burton

Chardon Carlington Carnagie, 19, of Derby, was found guilty of murder and Mykel Elrol Paddifoot, 18, and a 17-year-old girl, both from Derby, were found guilty of manslaughter following a nine-week trial at Stafford Crown Court today (Tuesday 21 March).

Travel Reid, 21, also of Derby, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Oliver during the trial on 27 February 2023.

On the evening of Friday 10 December 2021, 19-year-old Oliver Freckleton, from Burton, was at a birthday party at a house on Bridgeside, Stretton. Shortly after 1.30am the next morning, Oliver was outside the front door when he was fatally stabbed in the left thigh. Tragically, the wound cut two major blood vessels, the femoral artery and the femoral vein. He sadly died at the scene at 2.52am despite the best efforts of medical staff.

One of the other guests at the party was the 17-year female defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons. During the party, one of the guests heard her complain about another guest. The 17-year-old was heard to say “I’m gonna get Chardon to come down and he carries”. The witness understood this to mean Chardon Carnagie carried a knife.

The 17-year-old female contacted Carnagie by phone. He was in contact with his friends. They had a snapchat group and others in the chat were complaining that they had not been invited to a party.

Mykel Paddifoot sent a message saying “ching man up”. An expert during the trial said this means either to get ready to go or to bring a knife.

The jury was told that Carnagie had driven to the party from Derby in a silver Astra. The 17-year-old female left the party and joined those in the Astra.

Phone records show that Carnagie was in phone contact with Mykel Paddifoot.

Carnagie drove back to Derby, going first to Paddifoot’s street then to a car park on Abbey Street, Derby. CCTV footage shows Carnagie’s Astra arriving at the car park shortly after midnight, followed by a grey Nissan Juke, in which Paddifoot was a passenger and Reid the driver . It also shows people getting out of the cars to speak to each other. At 12.08am, Carnagie sent Paddifoot a text message with the Bridgeside address. During the trial, the prosecution described this as the defendants ‘assembling’.

CCTV footage from a BP petrol station in Derby shows Carnagie getting out of the Astra and Paddifoot and getting out of the Juke. The Astra and the Juke then drove to the Co-op in Stretton where they waited before moving onto Bridgeside, Stretton.

The Astra and Juke arrived at Bridgeside at approximately 1.20am.

Witnesses at the party described some of the people, who turned up, as wearing balaclavas, face masks and gloves. They also described seeing one holding a ‘blade’ and another holding a gun.

A witness at the party said he saw Carnagie pull ‘something shiny’ from his side and said he was punched by Carnaige. The same witness received two slash wounds to his leg. Another witness saw a masked man holding a knife.

Oliver had been stabbed. CCTV footage then shows the cars driving away from the house in convoy at approximately 01:32.

Forensic tests showed Oliver’s blood on Carnagie’s grey shorts, on the 17-year-old girl’s dress and on a foot mat in the rear nearside of Carnagie’s Astra. An examination of Carnagie’s phone showed he did a factory reset before he was arrested.

Detective Inspector Adrian Webb, of the force’s Major Investigation Department, said: “This was a cowardly and senseless attack. It claimed the life of a much-loved young father, partner, son, and friend. Oliver’s murder continues to devastate his family and I express my deepest condolences to them.

“Whilst only Carnagie actually inflicted the fatal wound, those found guilty were there to encourage or help in the violence. They would have realised the risk of some harm.

“Some covered their faces, at least one carried a knife and another had a gun. Oliver was stabbed and another guest received slash wounds only minutes after they arrived. None of the suspects attempted to help or seek help for Oliver, who was left bleeding to death.

“Oliver was murdered a day before his 20th birthday and his young daughter will now have to grow up without him. It is tragic and, again, highlights the devastating consequences of carrying knives. Carrying a knife, too often, results in death, families destroyed and prison.

“Officers worked relentlessly to identify those convicted today and bring them before the courts to face justice, and I hope Oliver’s family are able to take some small comfort from today’s verdict.”

Sentencing will take place at Stafford Crown Court on at a date to be fixed.

In a tribute to Oliver, his family said: “Whilst we accept todays verdict, nothing will ever bring Oliver back to his family and friends. He was taken from us all in such a violent and cruel attack.

“Oliver had not done anything to deserve this. There will never be a day or night that we will not think of Oliver and wish he was back with us all. Whatever sentence is passed, it will never reflect our sense of loss or the constant heartfelt pain we will endure for the rest of our lives.

“We would like to say thank you to Michael Burrows KC and Barrister Sophie Murray for their hard work and professionalism in presenting the evidence throughout this trial.

“Heartfelt thanks go to Staffordshire Police’s Major and Organised Crime Department for the months of tireless evidence gathering, swift arrests and the thorough investigation they have done to ensure justice for Oliver, along with their unwavering support to our family throughout these tragic circumstances.

“We are extremely grateful to Chief Constable Chris Noble and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Ben Adams, for also allowing us to raise awareness of the bleed kits, and for their positive support in allowing bleed kits to be located at Burton Police and Fire Station.

“It has been wonderful to hear that bleed kits are also being made available in Staffordshire Police vehicles, coupled with knife wands”

“We shall be forever grateful to all of the emergency services and Oliver’s friends that desperately tried to save his life that night. You never gave up and tried so hard despite such catastrophic injuries.”