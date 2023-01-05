Thursday, January 5, 2023
Thursday, January 5, 2023

croydon court
Three men are due to appear in court charged with attempted murder after a teenager was seriously injured in a stabbing in Southwark

Tashan Bailey-Brown, 22, of Meadowview Road, Bellingham; Denzel Ealmeida, 21, of Elam Close, SE5; and,Darren Sotemi, 24, of no fixed address, were charged on Wednesday, 4 January.

They will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 5 January.

Police were called at around 11.40pm on Sunday, 1 January, to a male stabbed in the area of Seeley Drive, SE21.

Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues. An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries. He remains in critical condition. The man’s family have been informed.

A total of 12 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation. Nine have been bailed pending further enquiries.

