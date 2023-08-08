Three Men Arrested for Suspected Attempted Murder in Brighton

Three men, aged 28, 38, and 48, were arrested in Brighton on Sunday morning (6 August) for the suspected attempted murder of a man who had been stabbed. They were detained at the scene and have been subsequently released on police bail.

The incident occurred around 2am on First Avenue, where the victim was found with serious injuries. Emergency services were quickly called to the scene, and the injured man was transported to the hospital for treatment. Fortunately, his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Detective Inspector Sharon Ford commented: “This was a serious assault that could have had tragic consequences.

“Emergency services responded promptly and we were able to swiftly take three people into custody. An investigation is now underway and there has been an increased police presence in the area. A fourth man is sought in relation to this investigation.

“If you witnessed anything suspicious in the area or have relevant video footage, contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Bruford.”