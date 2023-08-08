Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Three Men Arrested for Suspected Attempted Murder in Brighton

Three Men Arrested for Suspected Attempted Murder in Brighton
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Three men, aged 28, 38, and 48, were arrested in Brighton on Sunday morning (6 August) for the suspected attempted murder of a man who had been stabbed. They were detained at the scene and have been subsequently released on police bail.

The incident occurred around 2am on First Avenue, where the victim was found with serious injuries. Emergency services were quickly called to the scene, and the injured man was transported to the hospital for treatment. Fortunately, his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Detective Inspector Sharon Ford commented: “This was a serious assault that could have had tragic consequences.

“Emergency services responded promptly and we were able to swiftly take three people into custody. An investigation is now underway and there has been an increased police presence in the area. A fourth man is sought in relation to this investigation.

“If you witnessed anything suspicious in the area or have relevant video footage, contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Bruford.”

Posted in

News for Sussex

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

MailOnline Suspends Dan Wootton Amid Investigation into Allegations

BREAKING

Tragic Shooting Claims Life of 8-Year-Old Girl in Portage Park

BREAKING

Asylum Seekers Begin Boarding Bibby Stockholm Barge Amid Controversy

BREAKING

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

BREAKING

Man Charged in Connection with Patchway Police Centre Incident

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

MailOnline Suspends Dan Wootton Amid Investigation into Allegations

BREAKING

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

BREAKING

The Kinks Keyboard Player, John Gosling, Passes Away at 75

BREAKING

Georgie Grier’s Edinburgh Fringe Show Bounces Back with Near Sell-Out Crowds Following Viral Support

BREAKING

Anita Carey: Coronation Street and Doctors Star Dies at 75

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.