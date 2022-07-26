The Ambulance Service called police to a property on Spring Street around 10.20 p.m. on March 1 after 38-year-old Lisa Price was discovered with head injuries inside an address.

Lisa (shown) was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men from Rossendale, aged 50, 41, and 21, were arrested on suspicion of murder and later released on bail while officers conducted additional investigations.

Those investigations are now complete, and Lisa’s death is no longer being investigated as suspicious. In due course, a file will be forwarded to HM Coroner.

Lisa’s family has been kept up to date on the investigation’s progress, and our thoughts are with them at this time.