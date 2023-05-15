Three men have been found guilty of the murder of Adnan Saleh, who was brutally attacked in Westminster on June 11, 2022. Adnan, 28, was targeted after receiving messages on Snapchat a week prior, alleging his involvement in another stabbing incident.

Three Men Convicted Of Murdering Man In Westminster

An investigation by Specialist Crime detectives identified the culprits as Steven Woods, Majid Kebire, and Fadel Dabbous. The court heard that each of them had a role in the planned attack and knew exactly where to carry it out.

Adnan had been in contact with the man who had been previously stabbed, and arrangements were made to meet in the Paddington area. On the day of the incident, as Adnan approached Sale Place, where the meeting was supposed to take place, Woods and Dabbous walked ahead and entered Junction Mews. CCTV footage captured the moment Dabbous passed Woods a knife.

As Adnan entered the Mews, Woods confronted him with the knife, and a physical altercation ensued. Adnan attempted to flee but was caught by Woods and Dabbous, who continued the attack. Kebire, who had been observing the fight, approached and delivered the fatal stab wound to Adnan’s collarbone area.

Despite efforts by doctors to save him, Adnan suffered severe brain damage due to excessive blood loss and remained in a coma until his death on November 29, 2022.

During an earlier court appearance on September 8, 2022, Woods and Dabbous pleaded guilty to violent disorder. Additionally, all three defendants pleaded guilty to separate charges of carrying bladed articles, specifically knives.

After a 22-day trial at the Central Criminal Court that concluded on May 12, 2023, Woods, Kebire, and Dabbous were found guilty of murder. They are scheduled to be sentenced at the same court on June 27.

Detective Inspector Marcus Jones, who led the investigation for the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command, expressed his condolences to Adnan’s family and acknowledged the pain they endured listening to the details of their loved one’s final moments. He hoped that the convictions would provide some comfort to the grieving family.

The successful outcome of this case serves as a testament to the dedication and thoroughness of the investigative team in their pursuit of justice.