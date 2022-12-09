Three men dressed as police officers repeatedly rammed a van in a B&Q car park near the Berkshire border with a Land Rover before attempting to break into it. The white Peugeot van was repeatedly rammed in front of the DIY store in Farnborough, Hampshire.

Following the incident, which occurred around 5.35 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, two men inside the Peugeot fled the scene. After being unable to enter the van, the men in the Land Rover with flashing blue lights fled as well.

Hampshire Police confirmed that the occupants of the Land Rover were not police officers and that a ‘large quantity of cannabis’ was recovered from the van. During the incident, another vehicle in the parking lot was damaged, as well as one of the store’s windows and some bollards.

“We are aware that this incident may cause concern in the local community, but I would like to assure you that we are taking this report extremely seriously,” said Chief Inspector Emma Hart, District Commander for Hart and Rushmoor. Officers are also aware of a video circulating on social media, and we would like to request that members of the public refrain from speculating while officers conduct an investigation.”

“Officers are now seeking witnesses and information to aid in the investigation. Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the incident?

“Do you have any CCTV images or smartphone footage that could help us with our investigations? Anyone with information that could help our investigation should call 101 or visit our website at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and quote reference 44220494188.