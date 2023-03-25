Saturday, March 25, 2023
Three men found guilty of the murder of a 51-year-old man in Kington, Herefordshire, have been sentenced at Worcester Crown Court

by uknip247

The three men were sentenced as follows:

  • Ajay Price who is 21 years old from Canon Pyon in Herefordshire – Life imprisonment with a minimum term 15 years. 
  • Luke Bellis who is 30 years old form High Street, Kington – Life imprisonment with a minimum term 17 and a half years.
  • John Lock who is 35 years old from Greenfields, Kington – Life imprisonment with a minimum term of 17 years. 

The sentencing follows each man being found guilty of the murder Carl Dyche from Kington on Thursday 2 December 2021. The trial heard how Carl was assaulted in his own garden in what was a completely unprovoked attack.

On the night of the attack, three men climbed over the back gate to Carl’s garden where they set about attacking him with sustained and repeated blows. The attack was so harrowing Carl’s wife and son attempted to intervene. Unfortunately, Carl had been so badly beaten that he later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Detective Inspector Chris Percival, who led the police investigation into Carl’s murder, said: “This was a deeply upsetting investigation for the family as Carl was senselessly beaten in a brutal and unmotivated attack in front of his wife and young stepson. Bravely and with the upmost dignity, both Carl’s wife and stepson provided evidence which helped reach the guilty verdicts. While invaluable, it was an incredibly difficult task for a grieving family, especially those who witnessed this harrowing event in person.

“Understandably this has been an incredibly difficult time for Carl’s family and close friends and I would like to again offer my sincere condolences to them. While today’s sentencing will not bring Carl back, I hope it does at least allow his family to finally begin the grieving process.”

