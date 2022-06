Following an incident on Sunday, police have arrested a 23-year-old man and two 24-year-old men from Portsmouth on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, and assault causing actual bodily harm

Officers were dispatched to the St Thomas ward at 5.17 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of an incident.

‘Officers responded and located a woman in her twenties who reported being raped,’ a police spokeswoman said.

‘All three men are still in police custody,’ says the statement.