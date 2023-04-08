Three men have appeared in court charged with breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following their arrests in Nottingham earlier this week

Christopher Brealey, 55, of no fixed address, is subject to a CBO issued by the courts in March 2023 for persistent begging. The order prohibits him from being in Nottingham city centre other than specific locations to allow him to access services.

Officers from the city centre’s Operation Compass team arrested him on Tuesday, 4 April after spotting him in Milton Street. He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court the following day and was given a two-month custodial sentence after pleading guilty to breaching a CBO.

A second man, Frankie Smart, of Grove Avenue, Arboretum, was also arrested on 4 April after being spotted by officers from the Operation Compass team with stolen goods on Thurland Street. The 64-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of theft and breaching a CBO. He pleaded guilty to all three offences at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court the following day and was remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing at a later date.

Lastly, John Sallis, aged 36, of no fixed address, was arrested in Wheeler Gate on Wednesday, 5 April for breaching his CBO, which he also received for persistent begging and prohibits him from being in Nottingham city centre other than specific locations. He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court the following day and given a 24-week custodial sentence.

Sergeant Jono Pothecary, who oversees the Operation Compass policing team, said: “My team have worked relentlessly in order to successfully obtain Criminal Behaviour Orders for these three prolific offenders. CBOs have an important role to play in our ongoing work to tackle serious and persistent antisocial behaviour.

“The terms of such orders are clear – if you breach them, you will go to prison. Officers did well to spot three individuals breaching such orders and put them before the courts. These orders are very specific in that they do not prohibit access to support services. Our goal is to assist individuals to break their cycle of offending but in the cases mentioned above enforcement was absolutely necessary and proportionate.

“Nottinghamshire Police is committed to tackling antisocial behaviour in local communities and I hope this action reassures the public that we are doing all we can to reduce this type of offending.”