Friday, July 28, 2023
Friday, July 28, 2023
Home BREAKING Three men have appeared in court over reports of a street fight in broad daylight

Three men have appeared in court over reports of a street fight in broad daylight

by uknip247
Three men have appeared in court over reports of a street fight in broad daylight

Searches were quickly carried out after officers were called to a disturbance in Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

A man suffered facial injuries during the incident which happened shortly after 6.45pm on Monday (24 July 2023).

Inquiries led to the arrests of three suspects in connection with the affray.

Leon Jelley, aged 25, of Church Street, Eastwood, Shane Bright, aged 34, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, and 30-year-old Luke Pilkington, of Sherwood Rise, Eastwood, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (26 July 2023).

Jelley is charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine.

Bright is charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and Pilkington is facing charges of affray and threatening a person with a blade/sharply-pointed article in a public place.

Pilkington was remanded in custody and Jelley and Bright were granted conditional bail.

All three are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 23 August 2023.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins on the same street have charged a suspect

Live updates on A23 Purley Way Crash: Major Croydon Road Closed in Both Directions as Air Ambulance Responds

More than a thousand pounds worth of drugs and a knife were all seized by police during a stop-and-search

Suspected class A drugs, cash and several mobile phones were seized after police pulled over a car

Detectives are investigating a burglary which occurred at a Winterslow address overnight

New Ulez Map: London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone Expanding to Greater London Next Month

Shoplifting offences have plummeted after the roll out of new crime-fighting initiatives with local businesses in Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Retired Metropolitan Police Officers Jailed for Conspiring to Share Child Sexual Abuse Images

Man Sentenced for Manslaughter of Parents in Totley Home

A stalker has been locked up following a campaign of criminal damage and stalking of two women

Officer to face misconduct hearing after being convicted of assault

Driver of Land Rover Involved in Wimbledon School Tragedy Re-bailed as Police Continue Investigation

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.