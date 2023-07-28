Three men have appeared in court over reports of a street fight in broad daylight

Searches were quickly carried out after officers were called to a disturbance in Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

A man suffered facial injuries during the incident which happened shortly after 6.45pm on Monday (24 July 2023).

Inquiries led to the arrests of three suspects in connection with the affray.

Leon Jelley, aged 25, of Church Street, Eastwood, Shane Bright, aged 34, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, and 30-year-old Luke Pilkington, of Sherwood Rise, Eastwood, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (26 July 2023).

Jelley is charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine.

Bright is charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and Pilkington is facing charges of affray and threatening a person with a blade/sharply-pointed article in a public place.

Pilkington was remanded in custody and Jelley and Bright were granted conditional bail.

All three are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 23 August 2023.