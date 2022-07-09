Three men were arrested after officers spotted suspicious activity while assisting stranded motorists.

Patrolling officers went for a closer look after seeing a car pulled up on Queens Drive, Clifton, shortly after 10 p.m. last night (8 July), to see if they could help.

When they realised the car had broken down, they realised that not everything was as it seemed and could smell alcohol coming from inside the vehicle.

As the situation escalated, one officer was allegedly kicked and spat at, but he sustained no physical injuries.

At the scene, a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, being drunk and disorderly, driving while intoxicated, and possessing an offensive weapon.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, breach of the peace, being drunk and disorderly, driving while intoxicated, and possessing class B drugs.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and driving while intoxicated.

All three are still being held as investigations continue.

“Thanks to the responding officer’s instincts and realising something wasn’t quite right, potentially dangerous weapons were recovered and a potential road traffic accident was avoided,” said Detective Inspector Jon Kerry of Nottinghamshire Police.

“Fortunately, the officer was unharmed, but as we frequently emphasise, police or any emergency service worker should never have to deal with being assaulted while simply doing their job; it’s completely unacceptable, and as we’ve demonstrated in this case, anyone found to be assaulting any officer will be arrested and dealt with.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident 875 of 8 July 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.