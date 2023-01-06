Friday, January 6, 2023
Three Men Have Been Arrested After Police Teams Worked Together To Uncover A Cannabis Grow And Suspected Drug Dealing
Officers from the Rushcliffe Operation Reacher Team and Rushcliffe North Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the drugs after they spotted a damaged vehicle outside a property they were observing in Boxley Drive, West Bridgford.

Three suspects were arrested when they were spotted entering and leaving the house and behaving suspiciously on 29 December 2022.

Officers then carried out a search of the property and discovered cropped cannabis plants and a number of new plants. They also found suspected Class A drugs, drug equipment and cash.

A search of another address in Stoke Bardolph uncovered another cannabis grow and thousands of pounds in cash.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Another man, aged 45, was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis.

A third man, aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug.

Rob Lawton, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Rushcliffe, said: “This was a great example of police teams working together.

“Taking suspected Class A drugs off the streets is always a great result and I am pleased we have made three arrests.”

