On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, around 11.35 p.m., Kent Police were called after a man suffered a serious head injury in Leander Drive.

Officers responded to the scene, and the victim, who is in his forties, was airlifted to a London hospital, where he is still in critical condition.

Two men, aged 20 and 37, from Gravesend, and a 36-year-old man from Rochester, were arrested on suspicion of assault on Thursday, June 9.

They were later released on bail until July 3rd, while officers conduct additional investigations.

‘We are appealing for witnesses who were in Leander Drive at the time of the incident to call our appeal line,’ said Detective Inspector Paul Fewtrell of North Kent CID.

‘We’re also asking drivers with dashcams and residents with private CCTV to look for footage that could help our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 and reference 46/109513/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.