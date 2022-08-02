Detectives from Greater Manchester Police’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit executed three simultaneous warrants this morning in Oldham and Manchester as a result of an extensive investigation into historical sexual abuse.

The three men, aged 64, 61, and 47, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of sexual offences relating to incidents involving a female child victim in the early 2000s.

“The centre of our investigations into non-recent child sexual exploitation is very much focused on the victims of these awful offences,” said Detective Inspector Eleanor Humphreys of our Force Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.

We take such reports very seriously, and all investigations are handled by our specially trained and dedicated CSE team, who handle cases with the utmost sensitivity and care for those affected.”

We are committed to improving our approach when dealing with non-recent reports of sexual abuse and are proactively addressing this by conducting extensive and thorough investigations into all available lines of inquiry.”

“This morning’s action in Oldham and Manchester is a step in the right direction, demonstrating that we are actively bringing those responsible to justice.”