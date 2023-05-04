Three men have been charged as part of a Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate investigation into the supply of class-A drugs

At around 5.05pm on Thursday 27 April 2023 police officers stopped a van in the Centre Road area of New Ash Green that was found to contain quantities of cocaine and cash.

The driver was arrested along with a second man who had been seen walking away from the vehicle towards a nearby property, where further packages of drugs were located.

At around 6.40pm officers stopped a car in Fawkham Road, West Kingsdown, and arrested another man in connection with the same investigation. Again the vehicle was found to contain quantities of cocaine and cash as well as cannabis.

Stephen Austin, 44, of Upper Street South, Longfield; Scott Wallwork, 47, of Tanhill Close in Stockport, Greater Manchester; and Lee Barnett, 36, of Tensing Avenue, Gravesend, have all since been charged with possession with intent to supply drugs.

They appeared before Maidstone magistrates on Saturday 29 April and bailed to attend Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday 30 May.