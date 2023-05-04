Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Three men have been charged as part of a Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate investigation into the supply of class-A drugs

Three men have been charged as part of a Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate investigation into the supply of class-A drugs

by uknip247

At around 5.05pm on Thursday 27 April 2023 police officers stopped a van in the Centre Road area of New Ash Green that was found to contain quantities of cocaine and cash.

The driver was arrested along with a second man who had been seen walking away from the vehicle towards a nearby property, where further packages of drugs were located.

At around 6.40pm officers stopped a car in Fawkham Road, West Kingsdown, and arrested another man in connection with the same investigation. Again the vehicle was found to contain quantities of cocaine and cash as well as cannabis.

Stephen Austin, 44, of Upper Street South, Longfield; Scott Wallwork, 47, of Tanhill Close in Stockport, Greater Manchester; and Lee Barnett, 36, of Tensing Avenue, Gravesend, have all since been charged with possession with intent to supply drugs.

They appeared before Maidstone magistrates on Saturday 29 April and bailed to attend Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday 30 May.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

An unlicensed motorcyclist who repeatedly set off a speed camera in Tunbridge Wells has had his bike seized by Kent Police

Police are appealing for information following allegations in Swindon involving property lettings

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a woman in Tower Hamlets

A man previously convicted of raping another man after leading him to a Chelmsford alleyway has been jailed for 8 and a half years

People living or working near to Leysdown Road, in Leysdown-on-Sea, Sheerness, are advised to close windows and doors as a precaution, due to smoke...

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a woman in Elm Park

A 29-year-old man who stabbed a rough sleeper in the neck has been jailed for life at Southwark Crown Court, after he was found...

CCTV led to the downfall of one burglar after he was identified by officers and sentenced to over three years behind bars

A man has been jailed for drugs offences after being found with cocaine on two occasions in Bournemouth

Two men have been jailed after attacking a man in Peterborough and leaving a machete protruding from his neck

Four people have been convicted of offences linked to a complex fraud and money laundering operation

The Importance of Bankroll Management in Online Poker: Tips and Strategies for Long-Term Success

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.