Friday, April 21, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023

Three men have been charged following a report of an assault in Tunbridge Wells town centre

by uknip247

The incident happened in Grosvenor Road at around 8pm on Wednesday 19 April 2023.

It is alleged a man in his 50s was approached by some men he knew and was assaulted. The victim suffered injuries to his face and body and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Three men were arrested by investigators in Crescent Road later the same night, and taken into custody. Two days later, David Baker, of Crescent Road, Tunbridge Wells and Jordon Bridges and Cameron Birchall, both of Belgrave Road, Tunbridge Wells were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Baker, aged 42, Mr Bridges, aged 21 and Mr Birchall, aged 20 were remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 21 April.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with mobile phone footage that may assist the investigation to contact them. Anyone with information should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/70537/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

