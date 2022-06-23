Ahmed Bana, 25, of Hale Gardens, N17, has been charged with robbery conspiracy and possession of an imitation firearm while committing a schedule 1 offence.

Nurul Amin, 24, of Cavendish Road, N4, has been charged with robbery conspiracy.

Dante Campbell, 20, of Denmark Road, N8, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of an imitation firearm while committing a schedule 1 offence, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of firearm ammunition without a certificate.

On Thursday, June 23, all three are scheduled to appear in Thames Magistrates’ Court.

An investigation was launched after police were called to High Road in Leyton at 21:15hrs on Monday, 18 April.

Two males approached the victim, a man in his 30s, and threatened him with a gun before stealing his watch and fleeing.