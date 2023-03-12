Three men have been charged in connection with a stabbing at a pub in Walthamstow

Police were called to The Duke pub on Wood Street, E17, at 8.16 p.m. on Monday, 13 February, after reports of a stabbing.

Officers were present, as were the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. They discovered three men with stab wounds inside the pub.

The men, aged 27 to 42, were taken to a hospital in east London. Their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Jayden Brown, 22, of The Avenue, Chingford, was arrested on Wednesday, 15 February and charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Wednesday, 8 March.

On Wednesday, March 8, he appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the Old Bailey on Monday, March 27.

Brandon Brown, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested on Saturday, February 25 and charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon the following day.

On Monday, 27 February, he appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the Old Bailey on Monday, 27 March.

Ruben Dyer, 27, of Upper Walthamstow Road, Walthamstow, was arrested on Friday, February 17 and charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon the next day.

On Saturday, 18 February, he appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, 17 March.

A 15-year-old boy and a 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder conspiracy and released on bail until late March.