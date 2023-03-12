Sunday, March 12, 2023
Sunday, March 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Three men have been charged in connection with a stabbing at a pub in Walthamstow

written by uknip247
A Man Has Appeared In Court Charged With The Murder Of A 34-year-old Woman In Newham

Police were called to The Duke pub on Wood Street, E17, at 8.16 p.m. on Monday, 13 February, after reports of a stabbing.

Officers were present, as were the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance. They discovered three men with stab wounds inside the pub.

The men, aged 27 to 42, were taken to a hospital in east London. Their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Jayden Brown, 22, of The Avenue, Chingford, was arrested on Wednesday, 15 February and charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Wednesday, 8 March.

On Wednesday, March 8, he appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the Old Bailey on Monday, March 27.

Brandon Brown, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested on Saturday, February 25 and charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon the following day.

On Monday, 27 February, he appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the Old Bailey on Monday, 27 March.

Ruben Dyer, 27, of Upper Walthamstow Road, Walthamstow, was arrested on Friday, February 17 and charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon the next day.

On Saturday, 18 February, he appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, 17 March.

A 15-year-old boy and a 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder conspiracy and released on bail until late March.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Police want to speak to these young men...

Police investigating an assault which left the victim...

Officers who executed a drug warrant in Clacton,...

Police investigating a bicycle theft have issued an...

Police are appealing for information after a series...

Woman fighting for her life as four arrests...

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with...

A police cordon has been erected in Swindon...

This is simply unacceptable

Police are appealing for the public’s help in...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More