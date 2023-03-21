Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Three men have been charged in connection with an investigation into a ‘chop shop’ where suspected stolen vehicle parts were discovered

Officers discovered a number of dismantled vans and vehicle parts after raiding a workshop in Retford’s West Carr Business Park at around 11.35 p.m. on Sunday (19 March).

Police conducted a thorough investigation, and three suspects are now scheduled to appear before magistrates in connection with the incident.

Shamus Gray, 24, of Sturgate Walk in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, has been charged with three counts of handling stolen goods and is scheduled to appear in Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on April 25th, 2023.

Gregory Perry, 31, of no fixed abode, is charged with two counts of handling stolen goods, while Nathan Smith, 37, of Theaker Avenue, Gainsborough, is charged with one count of handling stolen goods. Both are scheduled to appear today in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court (Tuesday 21 March 2023).

“We take motor vehicle crime extremely seriously and treat it as a key priority in Bassetlaw because we know the impact it can have on families and individuals,” said Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw.

“Anyone who believes stolen cars are being handled, dismantled or used for criminal purposes in their neighbourhood should get in touch with officers.

“I am pleased that we have secured these charges, and the three suspects will now appear in court,” said the prosecutor.

“I’d like to thank the response teams, neighbourhood officers, and specialist vehicle examiners for their efforts thus far in the investigation.”

