Ka-Amni Brightly-Donaldson, 22 of High Street, EN3 was arrested on Wednesday, 12 October;

He has been charged with conspiracy to murder Kacey Boothe, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Donaldson appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 13 October and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 10 November.

Jeffrey Gyimah, 20 of Queensbridge Road, E8 was arrested on Thursday, 13 October and charged on Friday, 14 October with the murder of Kacey Boothe and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

He was remanded in custody by magistrates’ to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 18 October.

Kammar Henry-Richards, 24 of Cambrian Rd, E10 was arrested on Sunday, 16 October and charged today (17 October) with the murder of Kacey Boothe.

He will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 18 October.

Police were called shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday, 13 August following reports of gunshots heard in Forest Rise, E17.

Officers attended and were informed that an injured man, Kacey Boothe, 25 from Stratford, had been already been taken to hospital in a private vehicle.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff Kacey died in hospital.

A post mortem examination gave the cause of death as gunshot wounds to the neck and chest

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime North continue to investigate.