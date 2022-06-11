Amraj Poonia, 26, of Farmfield Drive, Horley, Raneel Poonia, 25, of Whitehouse Way, Slough, and Gurditta Singh, 25, of Moreland Avenue, Slough, were charged with murder and perverting the course of justice on Friday, 10 June.

On Saturday, June 11, they are scheduled to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

On 7 May 2019, police were called after Mohammed Shah Subhani, 27, of Hounslow, failed to return to his home. His family reported him missing, and a thorough investigation was launched.

On December 19, 2019, human remains belonging to Shah were discovered in a wooded area near Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

This development in the investigation has been communicated to Shah’s family.