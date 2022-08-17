As part of Kent Police’s ongoing efforts to combat violence against women and girls, three men have been charged with stalking.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, officers investigating three separate cases were able to secure charges against suspects.

Those charged include:

• Oliver Simon, 30, of Warden Road, Rochester, was charged with stalking and stalking causing serious alarm/distress.

• Mark Baines, 63, of Carlton Crescent, Chatham, was charged with stalking without fear of physical harm and three violations of a non-molestation order.

• Anthony Luck, 46, of Coronation Road, Chatham, was charged with stalking causing serious alarm/distress, threatening to reveal private sexual photographs and films with the intent to cause distress, and four counts of criminal damage.

The victims in each case are known to the suspects.

Mr Simon, Mr Baines, and Mr Luck appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 9, and Wednesday, August 10, respectively.

Mr Simon was given a 12-month community order as well as 200 hours of community service.

Mr Luck was bailed following his court appearance, and another hearing is scheduled for August 25.

Mr. Baines was remanded in custody and will appear in Maidstone Crown Court on February 7, 2023.