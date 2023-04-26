Thursday, April 27, 2023
Three men have been found guilty of the murder of Dawid Such in Southampton

by uknip247

Dawid was only 19 years old when he was discovered injured on Langhorn Road on July 24, 2022. He’d been stabbed several times and was taken to the hospital, but he died as a result of his injuries.
Ken Mulangala, 20, of Warren Avenue in Southampton, Cleohurtz Uchenna Onyeasi, 21, of Ellingham View in Dartford, Kent, and Donovan Neil Thomas, 36, of Norwood High Street in London were found guilty of his murder.
The accused were involved in drug supply for a County Line drug network between London and Southampton, according to the court. Mulangala, Onyeasi, and Thomas attacked Dawid in the driveway of his address on the day of the attack, stabbing him in the back, leg, abdomen, and arm before fleeing the scene.
Despite the best efforts of emergency personnel and members of the public, Dawid died shortly after being admitted to the hospital.
Jordan Gregory Matthews, 21, of Estridge Close, Bursledon, was found not guilty of joint enterprise murder and not guilty of failing to comply with a Section 49 RIPA order requiring the provision of a password, PIN, or code to gain access to an electronic or digital device. He was, nevertheless, convicted of helping an offender.
Martin David Bell, 47, of Le Marechal Avenue in Bursledon, was also found not guilty of joint enterprise murder, as was Billy McIntyre, 24, of Millbrook Road East in Southampton.
Mulangala, Onyeasi, Thomas, and Matthews were remanded in detention and will be sentenced on April 27.
The inquiry was overseen by Detective Chief Inspector Rod Kenny, who offered his sympathies to Dawid’s family and applauded the bravery and compassion of the first responders and witnesses in the case. He also praised the Major Crime Investigation Team and colleagues at the Crown Prosecution Service for their expertise and dedication in bringing justice to Dawid and his family.
Dawid Such’s murder was a needless tragedy that has left his loved ones with a lifetime of pain and loss. The jury’s judgements are a small amount of justice for Dawid and his family, as well as a warning that those who engage in violent crime will be held accountable for their acts.

