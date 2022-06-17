Three men have been sentenced in connection with an unprovoked attack in Sheffield.

Trevor Williams, 39, of Main Road, Sheffield, Adrian Adnett, 31, of Convent Walk, Sheffield, and Kieran Keogh, 25, of Lowedges Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to robbery and section 18 wounding on March 29 at Sheffield Crown Court. Following their actions, they were sentenced to prison today (6 May 22).

A 28-year-old man was walking down Mulberry Street in Sheffield on Monday, November 8, 2021.

He noticed three men standing on the corner of Arundel Gate as he walked down the road.

The victim continued walking until he was hit in the face with a glass bottle and subjected to a sustained assault in which he was kicked and stamped on while laying on the floor.

He sustained facial lacerations, as well as head injuries and torn tendons in his left hand.

Officers were told by a night worker at a nearby hotel that he heard screaming behind the back of the hotel. He heard someone being assaulted and immediately dialled 911. When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered the victim in a pool of blood and losing consciousness.

Extensive CCTV investigations revealed Williams and Keogh assaulting the victim and repeatedly stamping on his head. Officers were able to quickly identify them thanks to the clear footage, and Williams and Adnett were both arrested on November 9th. Keogh was arrested the next day. All three men were dressed in clothing from the time of the attack.

The men also stole the victim’s iPhone from his pocket during the attack.

“This was a vicious, violent, and unprovoked attack that has left the victim with serious injuries,” said investigating officer Detective Constable Nicola Cooper.

The CCTV footage showed Williams, Adnett, and Keogh ignoring the victim and his injuries. They left him bleeding, with severe facial lacerations and visible tendons in his hand.

“With the assistance of the victim, we were able to quickly identify and arrest the offenders and ensure they were brought before the courts. “I am pleased each of them has received a custodial sentence and will be able to think about their actions while in prison.”

Williams was sentenced to 12 years in prison today at Sheffield Crown Court, Adnett to 6 years, and Keogh to 7 years and 2 months.