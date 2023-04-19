Three men have been jailed for more than 26 years between them after an attempted burglary at a cannabis factory triggered a violent clash between rival gangs

Police were called in the early hours of 3 March 2021 to report that gun shots had been fired and several people were fighting with weapons in the Hallwicks Road area of Luton.

Several vehicles, including a blue Seat, a black Vauxhall Astra and a silver Astra, had also been seen to be chasing and colliding with each other within the vicinity, as well as crashing into a local resident’s vehicle.

The brawl was sparked after a number of individuals attempted to break into a nearby property which was being used as a cannabis factory. Around 200 cannabis plants across four rooms were found at the address.

A man, who was present in the property at the time, called his criminal associates who arrived at the scene armed with weapons, including a firearm.

Edison Lilaj, Gezim Brahimaj and Albiont Kucai were arrested a few weeks later after the disorder, following search warrants in Luton and Shefford, and charged with a number of offences relating to the incident.

During the searches, officers found the blue Seat that was involved in the incident, two phones that were used in the area on the day it happened, two large bags of cannabis, almost £20,000 in cash and bank statements detailing accounts with a total of around £42,000 in them.

Other expensive items were also seized, including a receipt for a watch worth over £2,000.

A water bill for the rented property which housed the cannabis factory was also discovered.

Today (Wednesday) all three men were sentenced at Luton Crown Court for their part in the incident.

Brahimaj, 36, of Somersby Close, Luton, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to conspiracy to produce a controlled drug and possessing criminal property while being found guilty of violent disorder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was given a jail sentence of 18 years and five months: 15-and-a-half years for the firearms offence; an additional sentence of two years 11 months for drug dealing, as well as concurrent sentences of four years and six months for the violent disorder and possession of criminal property respectively.

Kucai, 33, of Stockingstone Road, Luton, was found guilty of conspiracy to cultivate cannabis, assisting an offender, and possessing criminal property.

He was handed a jail term of four years and four months: three years and four months for the cannabis offences, an additional 12 months for assisting an offender, and a concurrent sentence of six months for possession of the criminal property.

Lilaj, 34 of Axon Paddock, Shefford, was found guilty of violent disorder and sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison.