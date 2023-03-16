The three men were arrested within an hour of the incident and charged with rape within 48 hours.

A security guard saw the attack taking place while monitoring CCTV and immediately called the police. CCTV footage showed the three men take in turns raping the young woman after coercing her down an alleyway.

Three Men Have Been Jailed For Raping A Woman In Barking Following An Investigation By The Met’s Rape And Serious Sexual Offences Team

Officers instantly deployed to the location to search for the three suspects who were all arrested nearby.

The woman was also helped and supported by specially trained officers throughout the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Harry Nunez from the East Area Serious Sexual Offences Team said:



“This was an atrocious attack on a young woman who was targeted and subjected to sustained, serious sexual violence.

“I would like to recognise the victim’s bravery who has supported this investigation throughout.

“The actions taken early on in the investigation by police to secure key evidence such as forensics and CCTV were also key in building a conclusive case against the evil men responsible for this horrendous and sickening crime.”

At around 6am on Sunday, 10 July 2022 the victim-survivor was in Barking town centre when she was approached by the three men. She was coaxed down a nearby alleyway where they took it in turns raping her.

The victim-survivor had no recollection of the attack.

A call was made to the police by a security guard, who saw the rape taking place on the CCTV of the venue he worked at. He was able to provide updates to the police as they made their way to the location.

Officers secured the CCTV from the venue and other local CCTV to capture the events leading up to and after the incident. Forensic results were prioritised and returned with positive results for all of the defendants to secure the criminal charges so quickly.

Detective Constable Ben Wallen led the investigation – he said: “The result of this case would not have been possible without the incredible efforts made by officers attending the scene and assistance from my colleagues in the Serious Sexual Offences team. I hope this result will reassure anyone who has been a victim of sexual violence that the police will fully support you and work hard to ensure those responsible will be caught and put before the courts.”

The three men were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, 13 March after they were found guilty of rape on 12 January following a two-week trial. They are:

– Miguel Clino, 20, of Norfolk Road, Barking was sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

– Devon Cato, 20, of Boundary Road, E13 was sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

– Nizandro Caimanque, 21 of Central Park Road, E6 was sentenced to seven years and six months imprisonment.