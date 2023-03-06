Monday, March 6, 2023
Monday, March 6, 2023

Three men have been jailed for torturing a man for over six hours in a Gravesend flat

Charlie Saunter, William O’Brien, and Kai Haruna subjected their victim to a prolonged and barbaric assault, torturing him with knives, boiling salt water, and a home-made flame thrower.

The three men carried out the unprovoked assault at a residential property in London Road, Gravesend, during the evening of 5 July 2020.

The victim was repeatedly cut with knives, burned, and subject to dog bites and genital mutilation. Haruna also jumped on victim’s chest until he passed out. It is believed the attack was linked to a grievance involving the offenders and money and/or the supply of drugs. The victim was unable to escape the attack due to threats, the prolonged nature of the attack, and O’Brien’s dog.

Two days later, on 7 July, Kent Police received video evidence of the protracted incident, which had been circulated on a social media app.

Later the same day, Saunter, O’Brien, and Haruna were arrested. While making the arrests, constables seized two knives, alongside quantities of heroin and crack cocaine. An officer was also bitten by a dog, resulting in minor injuries.

All three were charged on 10 July. Appearing before Maidstone Crown Court, both Saunter and Haruna pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent. O’Brien denied this charge, but during a trial changed his plea to guilty. Saunter further admitted a charge of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

They were sentenced on Monday 27 February 2023. The sentences also dealt with two separate cases, which also involved thefts and acts of violence.   

Saunter, of Stone Cross, Pevensey, East Sussex, was jailed for 13 years and six months. O’Brien, of Bessemer Place, Greenwich, was sentenced to 11 years and Haruna, of Sibthorpe Road, Grove Park, London received eight years and three months.

They will need to serve at least two thirds of their sentences before they can apply for parole. On release from prison the men will all be subject to an extended licence period of four years. Any breach of these licence conditions will result in an immediate recall to prison.

Detective Constable John Carless of Kent Police’s County Line and Gangs Team said:

‘This case is a stark reminder of the wider range of violent crimes involved in the supply of drugs. Haruna, O’Brien, and Saunter planned and launched a lengthy attack on their victim, subjecting him to vicious torture techniques over a period of six hours. These men are violent and dangerous criminals with zero regard for the law.’

