Thursday, April 20, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023

Three men have been promptly arrested following a report of an assault in Tunbridge Wells town centre

by uknip247
The incident happened in Grosvenor Road at around 8pm on Wednesday 19 April 2023.

A man in his 50s was walking with some friends when it is alleged three men he knew assaulted him. The victim suffered injuries to his face and body and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Three local men, aged 42, 21 and 20, were arrested by officers in Crescent Road later the same night, and taken into custody.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with mobile phone footage that may assist the investigation, to contact them.

Anyone with information should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/70537/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

