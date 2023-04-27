Three men have been sentenced to life imprisonment following the murder of Dawid Such in Southampton in July 2022

Dawid was fatally wounded on his driveway in Langhorn Road on Sunday 24 July last year. The 19-year-old had been stabbed a number of times and collapsed in the street; when members of the public called emergency services to the scene.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Dawid was pronounced dead a short while later in hospital.

Following a trial at Winchester Crown Court, and over 30 hours of deliberation by the jury, Ken Mulangala aged 20 of Warren Avenue, Southampton, Cleohurtz Uchenna Onyeasi aged 21 of Ellingham View, Dartford, Kent and Donovan Neil Thomas aged 36 of Norwood High Street, London were found guilty of joint enterprise murder.

Whilst Jordan Gregory Matthews, 21, of Estridge Close, Bursledon was found guilty of assisting an offender.

In a victim personal statement to the court, Dawid’s mother Karolina said: “The death of my child has caused my life to come to a halt. Nothing makes sense for me anymore. I only feel emptiness, grief, suffering, melancholy. My days begin and end with crying.”

“I will never come to terms with my child’s passing. Nobody had the right to take his life. I gave him life and he was supposed to live it with us. Nobody knows how much it hurts to walk past Dawid’s empty room and bed, when I know that just recently he was with us, enjoying life”

Paying homage to her son, Karolina Such said: “Dawid was a very good child – very tender, with a good heart. I cannot imagine the rest of my days without him. He had plans for the future that will not come true now. My heart breaks with grief.”

At a sentencing hearing today (27 April) at Winchester Crown Court, The Honourable Mr Justice Wall sentenced:

• Ken Mulangala to life imprisonment with a minimum period of 23 years before being eligible for parole

• Cleohurtz Uchenna Onyeasi to life imprisonment with a minimum period of 23 years before being eligible for parole

• Donovan Neil Thomas to life imprisonment with a minimum period of 27 years before being eligible for parole

Whilst Jordan Gregory Matthews was jailed for three years for assisting an offender.

Having passed sentence, the judge commended the police officers involved in the case for the quality of their investigation, their professionalism and their presentation of the evidence at court.

Detective Chief Inspector Rod Kenny who led the investigation said: “At the time of the attack Dawid Such was just 19 years old and his death is a senseless tragedy. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends.

“Those found responsible for killing Dawid acted in a co-ordinated and pre-planned manner where they gave no regard for him or those who now live their lives without him.

“The court heard evidence of the bravery and compassion of the initial responders and witnesses in this case and I personally wish to thank them for their actions. I also wish to praise the professionalism and commitment of our Major Crime Investigation Team and colleagues at the Crown Prosecution Service in securing justice for Dawid and his family.

“The sentences passed by The Honourable Mr Justice Wall reflect the horrific events that took place and send a message to everyone that Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary are committed to the relentless pursuit of those who cause the most harm in our communities.”

Southampton District Commander Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, said: “This was an abhorrent attack on a young man in broad daylight. A senseless, and tragic, loss of life in the local community.

“Our thoughts remain with Dawid’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Violence of this nature will not be tolerated in the city. We remain focused, and committed, to reducing serious violence in the city where we see the most harm.

“We continue to work closely with the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU), schools, charities and the Safe City Partnership to tackle most serious violence across Southampton.”