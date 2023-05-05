Three men have this week been jailed following a string of burglaries, robberies and thefts across the Totley and Gleadless of Sheffield

Friday, May 5, 2023
by uknip247

Jack Flint-Downing (pictured top right), 26, of no fixed adobe, was charged with nine counts of burglary, two counts of theft, one count of robbery, one count of attempted burglary, one count of taking a motor vehicle and three counts of driving whilst disqualified. He pleaded guilty to all offences at an earlier court appearance and has this week been sentenced to 11 years behind bars.

Christopher Syphas (pictured bottom right), 26, of Primrose Avenue, Sheffield was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft for his involvement in the series of incidents. After also pleading guilty, he was sentenced to two years and six months behind bars.

In addition, Luke Comer (pictured below), 27, of Highgate, was sentenced to six years after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of robbery and one burglary. Comer committed the offences on 4 April 2022 with Flint-Downing, using weapons (a knife and hammer) to rob his victims.

Investigating officer PC Katie Gillatt said: “We know the harm burglary and robbery can cause and the long-term implications it can have on victims. This is why we are committed to making sure we take all actions possible to put these offenders before the courts.

“I am pleased that the courts have taken the crimes Flint-Downing, Syphas and Comer committed seriously, after the three persistently caused distress to innocent members of our communities. They are now locked away from causing further fear or harm.”

All three appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday 2 May for sentencing.

