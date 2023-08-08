Three Men Jailed for Pursuing and Killing Man in North London Estate

Three individuals have been sentenced to jail after being found guilty of their involvement in the attack and subsequent killing of 25-year-old Devon Jensen-Wallace. The sentencing took place on Tuesday, August 8 at the Old Bailey, following a prior conviction for various offences linked to the murder.

Jamal Grant, 31 and Elvis Grant, 51 both residents of Pitfield Way, NW10, were found guilty of murder and perverting the course of justice. They have been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years for the murder of Devon. Additionally, they were each sentenced to two years in prison, running concurrently, for perverting the course of justice.

Lamar Grant, 26 also a resident of Pitfield Way, NW10, was convicted of manslaughter and perverting the course of justice. He received a total prison term of 15 years, with 13 years for the manslaughter of Devon and an additional two years to run consecutively for perverting the course of justice.

The court heard that on June 1, 2022, around 6pm, Devon Jensen-Wallace was on St Raphael’s Estate in NW10. He was with two friends and they were walking around the estate and visiting local shops. During their time near Overton Close, two or three men approached them from a bin area. The attackers were armed with weapons including a machete-type knife and a baseball bat. In the ensuing confrontation, Devon and his friends attempted to flee, but he was ultimately stabbed in the leg while being pursued.

Cameras recorded the pursuit, with one of the attackers wielding a large knife and another encouraging the pursuit. Devon was later found on Henderson Close, bleeding profusely from a wound to his right leg. Despite efforts by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, he was tragically pronounced dead.

Throughout the investigation, witnesses and residents remained silent due to fear of repercussions from local gang members. Detective Chief Inspector Joe Garrity from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command praised the dedication of his team in piecing together evidence despite these challenges.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Devon’s cause of death was a single wound to the leg that had severed the femoral vein, causing fatal blood loss. The investigation faced difficulties in securing evidence due to the presence of gang members and widespread fear within the community.

The investigation revealed that Jamal Grant may have targeted Devon due to a previous assault. Fingerprint and blood evidence linking the Grants to the crime were found in their home. Detectives undertook a reconstruction, analysed CCTV footage, and conducted forensic investigations to build a strong case.

Ultimately, despite obstacles caused by fear and apprehension, the diligent efforts of the investigation team resulted in the convictions and subsequent sentencing of the three individuals.