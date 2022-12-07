Three men were apprehended after being pursued by a police helicopter and cars

At 8.30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to Mackley Industrial Estate in Henfield to investigate a theft.

The thieves fled the scene in a vehicle, which was followed by a marked police car and the national police air service helicopter.

It came to a halt in Crawley’s Boleyn Close, where the three suspects were seen fleeing the scene.

Three men were apprehended in the area.

A 27-year-old Epsom man was arrested on suspicion of stealing from a motor vehicle.

A 43-year-old man from an unknown address was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of Class A drugs (heroin), failing to stop when ordered to do so, and going equipped for theft.

A 38-year-old Southerham man was arrested on suspicion of stealing from a motor vehicle and failing to stop.

All are still being held at this time.