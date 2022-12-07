Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Wednesday, December 7, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Three Men Were Apprehended After Being Pursued By A Police Helicopter And Cars
Home BREAKING Three men were apprehended after being pursued by a police helicopter and cars

Three men were apprehended after being pursued by a police helicopter and cars

by @uknip247

 

At 8.30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to Mackley Industrial Estate in Henfield to investigate a theft.

The thieves fled the scene in a vehicle, which was followed by a marked police car and the national police air service helicopter.

It came to a halt in Crawley’s Boleyn Close, where the three suspects were seen fleeing the scene.

Three men were apprehended in the area.

A 27-year-old Epsom man was arrested on suspicion of stealing from a motor vehicle.

A 43-year-old man from an unknown address was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of Class A drugs (heroin), failing to stop when ordered to do so, and going equipped for theft.

A 38-year-old Southerham man was arrested on suspicion of stealing from a motor vehicle and failing to stop.

All are still being held at this time.

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged with a number of shoplifting incidents on...

Police in Surrey say no arrests have been made relating the England...

A strike involving over 2,000 London bus drivers has been called off...

Drivers urged to take extra care as Arctic blast hits parts of...

A suspect has appeared in court following a robbery at a chemist...

Police seized three imitation firearms after two men were stop-searched near a...

A former hospital worker who abused female corpses has been sentenced for...

A man has been jailed for almost 30 years after he repeatedly...

House collapse sparks evacuations as Two escapes serious injury in Hampshire

Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision in Leysdown-on-Sea a woman in...

A man in his 20s was standing near the train station when...

A man entered the premises where it is alleged he suggested to...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"