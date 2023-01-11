Three men were charged with drinking and driving after being pulled over as part of a proactive operation in Medway

On Friday, December 30, 2022, officers stopped nearly 60 vehicles in New Road, Chatham, near the intersection with Fort Pitt Hill, Rochester.

Officers from Medway’s Community Policing Team, Local Policing Team, and Special Constables from the Roads Policing Unit stopped motorists.

During the roadside checks, three men were stopped separately in New Road, Chatham, and each was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and later charged.

During the operation, 10 vehicles were issued Traffic Offence Reports for various violations such as not wearing seatbelts and driving without insurance.

Four vehicles were also impounded for driving without insurance.

Drivers from two vehicles were also given a defect rectification form, which required them to ensure the problem was fixed and provide proof of completion.

Officers also searched three vehicles under the Misuse of Drugs Act, issuing one cannabis warning and seizing a small amount of cannabis.

• Jude Ade, 42, of Esplanade in Rochester, was charged with DUI. He was bailed on the spot and is scheduled to appear in Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

• Ali Murshed, 37, of James Street in Rochester, was charged with DUI. He was released on bail and ordered to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 1.

• Dean Jarvis, 40, of Sturdee Avenue, Gillingham, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on bail and ordered to appear in Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.